 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:40 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News