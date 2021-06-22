The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
This evening in Kearney: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for h…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings o…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, th…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…