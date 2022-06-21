Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Local Weather

