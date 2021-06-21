It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for h…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings o…
This evening in Kearney: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, th…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling ho…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…