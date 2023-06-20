The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heav…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV inde…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Ho…