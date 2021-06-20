 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

