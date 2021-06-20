The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for h…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, th…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahe…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling ho…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot da…