Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Kearney, NE
