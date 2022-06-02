Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.