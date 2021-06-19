Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Kearney, NE
