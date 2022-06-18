Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. A 74-degree low is forecasted. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.