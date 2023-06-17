It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Kearney, NE
