Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a ve…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursda…
This evening in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near …