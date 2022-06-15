Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a ve…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Severe thunderstorms expected. Low 5…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…