Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.