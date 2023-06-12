The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chance of ra…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see…