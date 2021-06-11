Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.