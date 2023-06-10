The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.