Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
