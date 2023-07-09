The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 …