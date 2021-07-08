The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE
