Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Kearney, NE
