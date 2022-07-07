The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE
