Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 PM CDT.