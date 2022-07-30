 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

