The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine wi…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 …