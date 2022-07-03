 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

