The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE
