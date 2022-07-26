Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 10:20 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

