Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…