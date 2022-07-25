Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.