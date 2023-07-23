The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Kearney, NE
