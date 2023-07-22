The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Kearney, NE
