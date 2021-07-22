 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

