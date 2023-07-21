The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…