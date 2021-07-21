The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE
