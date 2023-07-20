Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.