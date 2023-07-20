Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Kearney, NE
