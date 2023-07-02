Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…