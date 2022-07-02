 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

