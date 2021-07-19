Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.