Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE
