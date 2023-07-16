The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Exp…