 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News