Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Exp…