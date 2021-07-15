Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.