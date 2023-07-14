Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Kearney, NE
