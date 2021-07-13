Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.