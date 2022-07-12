Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.