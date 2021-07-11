Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. D…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tom…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to re…
This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds N a…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…