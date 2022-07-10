Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Kearney: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…