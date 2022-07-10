Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.