 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 8:45 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News