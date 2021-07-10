Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 8:45 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE
